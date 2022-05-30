$251.69 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to post $251.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.36 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,099. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

