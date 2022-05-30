299 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $90.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,246.33. 120,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,485.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,679.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

