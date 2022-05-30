$3.42 EPS Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $58.88. 4,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

