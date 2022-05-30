300,000 Shares in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.92% of Newcourt Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCAC stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

