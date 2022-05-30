320,000 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Bought by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. Flex makes up about 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flex by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 278,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,593. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

