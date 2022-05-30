323 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

