33,000 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Acquired by Knoll Capital Management LLC

Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 458,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.39. 279,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,801. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839,000.00 and a beta of 1.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

