3,609 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,759,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $199.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

