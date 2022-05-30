48,000 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Purchased by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,544,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. 40,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,053. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

