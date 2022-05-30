518 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 518 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,609 shares of company stock worth $840,010 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.70.

SIVB stock opened at $492.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $506.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.18. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

