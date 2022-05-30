51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 51job by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 123.4% during the first quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 51job by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 108.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after buying an additional 832,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.