$584.06 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post sales of $584.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $620.15 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $515.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

CHDN traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $204.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,729. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 37.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

