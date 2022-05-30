615,061 Shares in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 615,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. 29,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDIG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

