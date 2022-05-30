63,619 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. Quidel accounts for approximately 7.2% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quidel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 197,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quidel by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QDEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of QDEL traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

