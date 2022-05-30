$678.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) to announce $678.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.70 million. Stericycle reported sales of $672.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 9,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,426. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $79.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after acquiring an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

