$7.91 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $7.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.44. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $9.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $35.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.00 to $38.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.00 to $58.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.70.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $18.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.02. 40,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $419.60 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $840,010 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $7,819,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

