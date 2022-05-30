$700.77 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report $700.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.49 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $684.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

