7,308 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

