80,000 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,655,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,234,000 after acquiring an additional 120,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after acquiring an additional 221,909 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966 over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

