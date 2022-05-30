90,000 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Long Focus Capital Management LLC

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 252,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

