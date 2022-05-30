$988.40 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report $988.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $990.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $986.80 million. H&R Block posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of HRB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 69,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,729. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

