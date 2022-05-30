Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $23.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.