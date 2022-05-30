Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

