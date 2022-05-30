Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 363.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 420.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.95. 14,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,220. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20.

