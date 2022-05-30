Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $193.05. 22,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day moving average of $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.