Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
AAP traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $193.05. 22,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a 200-day moving average of $219.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $172.86 and a 12-month high of $244.55.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.