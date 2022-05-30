Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after buying an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

