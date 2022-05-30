Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Afya has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 93.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

