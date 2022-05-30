Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of AFLYY stock remained flat at $$3.72 during trading on Monday. 56,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,547. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

