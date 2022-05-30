Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

NYSE:APD traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.65. 34,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average is $262.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

