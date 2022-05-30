Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.29 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $81.01 million and $10.29 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00308222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00076861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.