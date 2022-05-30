Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Position Boosted by Knoll Capital Management LLC

Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Aldeyra Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 20,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,974. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.