Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.47.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 860,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,447,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.