Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 88,615 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $196,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,289,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.05 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

