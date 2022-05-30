Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,987,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.25% of Matador Resources worth $184,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $61.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

