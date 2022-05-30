Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $172,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.