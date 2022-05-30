Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $189,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $647.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

