Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $168.56 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.94% of Semtech worth $168,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

