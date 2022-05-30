Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,182 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.85% of NVR worth $174,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,467.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,416.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5,004.84. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,998.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

