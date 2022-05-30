Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 176,141 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.45% of CubeSmart worth $180,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

