Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 69,252 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $173,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 399.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.