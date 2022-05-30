Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 3,558 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $19,582,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 49.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,436,000 after acquiring an additional 217,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

