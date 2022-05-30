Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,285 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,872,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $75.18 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

