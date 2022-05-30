Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 347.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,567,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 280,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.55.
About Kaleyra (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
