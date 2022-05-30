Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) to post $58.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.70 billion to $59.99 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $50.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $245.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.02 billion to $252.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $270.59 billion to $298.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $90.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,246.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2,679.54. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

