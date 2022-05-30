Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ALO opened at €26.01 ($27.67) on Thursday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($39.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.41.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

