Altos Ventures Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,781,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Roblox comprises about 95.2% of Altos Ventures Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altos Ventures Management Inc. owned 16.04% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 83.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.81. 585,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,347,682. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

