Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post sales of $120.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.75 billion and the lowest is $118.27 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $113.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $526.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.10 billion to $543.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $584.54 billion to $645.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,780.28.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $81.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,302.93. The stock had a trading volume of 246,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,002. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,743.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,051.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,025.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.