Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $255.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

