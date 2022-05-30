Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will announce $632.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.00 million and the lowest is $565.27 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $440.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.55. 86,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at $367,970,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,607,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,433,000 after purchasing an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

