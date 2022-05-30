Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Celanese reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Celanese by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.