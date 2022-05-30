Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

